Harbor Regional Health earns statewide recognition

Harbor Regional Health’s (HRH) Cardiac Cath Lab team has earned a 2025 Care Outcomes Assessment Program (COAP) Performance Recognition Award for Excellence in Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), a life-saving procedure used to treat heart attacks and other serious cardiac conditions.

Presented by COAP, this award honors hospitals across Washington state that meet high standards for safety, quality, and timely care. HRH was recognized for meeting or exceeding benchmarks for quality care and for maintaining strong performance across all categories that they measure.

“This recognition reflects our team’s exceptional commitment to high-quality cardiac care right here in Grays Harbor,” said Shannon Johnson, chief nursing officer at HRH, via press release. “It’s also a testament to the skill and dedication of our interventional cardiology team.”

According to the Foundation for Health Care Quality, “COAP collects clinical data to develop local knowledge. We understand our patient population and identify local expertise and promising practices to share across the region. Washington State hospitals that perform percutaneous cardiac intervention (PCI) and/or adult cardiac surgery participate in COAP, plus a few sites outside the state. COAP is a Certified Quality Improvement Program (CQIP) under Washington State law.”

HRH is one of the only rural hospitals in Washington offering both emergency and elective PCI procedures, a level of advanced heart care typically only found in large urban centers. HRH’s cardiac catheterization lab is equipped to treat heart attacks the moment they happen and also to provide scheduled procedures that help prevent future events. It’s advanced, life-saving care, delivered right here at home.

These procedures, performed in HRH’s state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, can restore blood flow during a heart attack and help prevent future cardiac events. Having this level of advanced cardiac care available locally means patients can be treated faster, without the need to travel long distances in an emergency.

The award was presented during the COAP 2025 statewide conference, Keeping Our Focus on the Patient, held at SeaTac International Airport on June 4. HRH representatives joined leaders from across the region to discuss innovations and best practices in cardiovascular care.

The Foundation for Health Care Quality’s website stated, “Hospital recipients of the 2025 COAP Performance Recognition Awards were identified based on the analysis of 2024 clinical outcomes data. Recipient sites for both cardiac surgery and percutaneous cardiac intervention performed at or better than the regional average in at least six of nine (surgery) or seven of nine (PCI) COAP quality indicators.”