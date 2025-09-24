Harbor Learning Center tightens security due to threat

Monday evening, the Aberdeen School District sent out a notice indicating that the Harbor Learning Center at the Hopkins Building would be operating with enhanced security on Tuesday due to threats of violence.

An Aberdeen Police Department investigation is ongoing. A police presence was in place at the start of the school day with increased patrols in the neighborhood throughout the day.

The threatening rhetoric was brought to the attention of school officials late Monday afternoon. Aberdeen Police Department was promptly contacted. Aberdeen School District Co-Superintendent Lynn Green said additional safety protocols would be in place Tuesday at the Harbor Learning Center “out of an abundance of caution and because we want our students and staff to know that their safety is the highest priority.”

According to Aberdeen Police Lt. David Cox, a threat possibly involving guns was typed into a school-issued laptop. A person of interest has been interviewed by Aberdeen Police Department, however that subject, although barred from the school for the time being, has not been arrested. Cox confirmed an increased police presence and patrols but also said that there is no ongoing threat.

Green said that after conferring with police, “we wanted to bring this information to the

attention of our Harbor Learning Center families without causing undue alarm so that individuals can make their own decisions” about school attendance.

Under the “secure” protocol, students and staff conduct business as usual with enhanced situational awareness.

School was scheduled to operate on time under the following “Secure” conditions:

Entrances will be closely monitored.

Student entry is via the main door only.

All students and staff will remain indoors.

All outside doors will remain locked, as usual.

Once school begins, entry is by only permission of the school office via the main door.

Green added that the district is grateful to the Aberdeen Police Department for its prompt and thorough response.

“Our partnership on behalf of the safety of our students and staff continues to grow and strengthen,” Green said. “We also want to strengthen our partnership with our parents. Please feel free to reach out with any questions about the district’s response, and let young people know that making threats is not only a serious matter, it is against the law and there can be serious consequences. We are here to help if you think your student needs guidance on navigating the digital world.”