Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Come check out the white board specials.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. All caregivers are invited. For more information, call Amber Garrotte at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458 Feb 11 and 26, March 13 and 28, April 9 and 24

MONTESANO

Lunch for Your Brain: Moving the Grass at Low Tide is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Montesano Timberland Library. Dave Milne will discuss efforts of Washington residents to save the shores from invasive salt marsh grasses.

Fun With Fungi, Mushrooms 101 will be offered at 1 pm. Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Legacy Pavilion at Lake Sylvia State Park. Included will be how to identify fall mushrooms, foraging tips and fungi recipes.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

Return of the Salmon is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in Shelter 1 at Schafer State Park. The life cycle , anatomy and unique traits of the salmon will be discussed.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

