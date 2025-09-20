Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.com

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968.

MONTESANO

Lunch for Your Brain this month will feature local teacher and culinary arts instructor Candi Bachtell giving a presentation on her experiences hiking the Camino de Santiago. This historic pilgrimage route passes through Western Europe and terminates at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. Learn about her adventures and how you too can prepare to hike the Camino. Come and join us noon to 1 p.m. in the Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Montesano VFW in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

ELMA

Save Our Democracy and Elma Indivisible will rally from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 at the corner of 3rd and Main.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the Harbor Happenings column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.