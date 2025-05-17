Harbor Happenings

Check out what’s going on in and around Grays Harbor …

ABERDEEN

Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 19, in the home of Merry Jo Zimmer for a program on synesthesia. For more information, call 360-590-0082.

Olympian Hiking Club members will leave from the DSHS parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 24, for a hike at Lake Wynoochee.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Leslie O’Brien at 360-533-4359.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at the Aberdeen Methodist Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Olympic Area Agency on Aging will host a Kinship Caregiver Support Group at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at the Hoquiam Timberland Library for anyone who is raising someone else’ child. For more information, call 360-538-8870.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday.

MONTESANO

Olympians Hiking Club members will leave the corner of Fleet and Broadway at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, for a hike around town.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

Relay for Life team “Ba’s Brigade” will host bowling and a silent auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 21, at Elma Lanes. Bowling fees, shoe rentals, a portion of food sales, and auction proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 360-490-4988,

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Ocean Shores Library. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

