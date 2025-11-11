Happy Veterans Day from the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs

Veterans Day is more than a date on the calendar, it’s a moment to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and service of those who have worn our nation’s uniform. At WDVA, this day holds special meaning across our four Veterans Homes, where residents embody the legacy of service every day.

From Port Orchard to Spokane, Orting to Walla Walla, our Homes provide more than care. They offer community, dignity, and connection. On Veterans Day, staff and volunteers come together to celebrate our Residents with heartfelt ceremonies, shared stories, and quiet moments of gratitude. These events remind us that honoring Veterans isn’t just symbolic it’s personal.

As we recognize their service, we also invite everyone to support these Homes in a tangible way. Donations help provide comfort items, recreational activities, and personal touches that make our Homes feel like home. Whether it’s a warm blanket, a holiday gift, or a new book, your contribution makes a meaningful difference.

To learn more about Donations visit: https://www.dva.wa.gov/donations

Looking for another way to give back?

Volunteers play a vital role in enriching the lives of our Residents, whether through friendly visits, event support, or simply lending a listening ear. If you’re interested in volunteering at one of our Veterans Homes, we’d love to hear from you.

For volunteer opportunities please visit our website Volunteers | WDVA (wa.gov)

Thank you for being part of this mission. On Veterans Day and every day, we honor our Residents not just with words, but with action.