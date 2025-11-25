Happy Thanksgiving reading aficionados

A new stage adaptation of a heartbreaking story, author events, writers groups, book clubs, and storytime are on the calendar in the Book Nook …

According to the Anne Frank House, Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl was published in 1947, and since then more than 30 million copies in 67 languages have been sold and the story has been adapted for stage and screen. This Friday, Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players will premiere the latest adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank. Evi Buell, regional manager for west Grays Harbor branches of the Timberland Regional Library, says, “The Diary of Anne Frank endures because it humanizes a dark chapter in our history. Putting a name to that chapter reminds us that that there are lives impacted by events happening around us every day.”

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Orca Books Co-Op – Olympia

Sunday Afternoon Author Talk with Aidan Key and Ren Cedar Fuller

Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Join Aidan Key, founder of TransFamilies, and Ren Cedar Fuller, TransFamilies parent facilitator, for a conversation about helping trans children thrive. Aidan’s book Trans Children in Today’s Schools was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air. Ren’s essay collection, Bigger, explores raising a gender-diverse child.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

New Release Party: A.L. Hampton’s Dark Skies

Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A.L. Hampton celebrates the launch of her highly anticipated new release, Dark Skies, the fourth book in the beloved Crown of the Seven Realms Series. Meet the author in person and chat about her latest adventure. Bring your existing books from the series for signing, too. Books will be available for purchase on-site.

Aberdeen Timberland Regional Library

Mike Cairns – A Pilot’s Story

Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, Washington Army National Guard helicopter pilot Captain Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud of the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption – a feat never before attempted in history. In the challenging days that followed, as Mike, his crew, and fellow National Guard pilots flew numerous search, rescue, and recovery missions, he documented the devastation they encountered with photographs taken with his own 35mm camera. Those missions, over 600 in all, would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Mike was one of those three pilots awarded the National Guard’s highest honor for heroism.Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

Lacey Timberland Regional Library

Author Talk with Casey Clapp

Monday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ever wonder what kind of tree is growing in your neighborhood or why it’s there in the first place? Join arborist, educator, and podcast host Casey Clapp for an engaging talk and Q&A about the trees that surround us every day. Based on his visually rich and witty new book The Trees Around You, this event will help you learn how to identify trees in the Pacific Northwest using bark, leaves, cones, and other key clues. Books will be available for purchase, courtesy of Plant from Underhill.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

David Guterson

Monday, Jan 26, 2026 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome back author David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate one of the Pacific Northwest’s own authors. We will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

Montesano Timberland Regional Library

Lunch for Your Brain

Mike Cairns – A Pilot’s Story: Under The Ash

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Mike Cairns – A Pilot’s Story

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Here is yet another chance for you to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more. Registration is required for this event: https://timberland.bibliocommons.com/ events/690e87ac3cbc052f00 83c694

WRITERS GROUPS

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club – Holiday Salon Edition

Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us Upstairs at Browsers on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for a special night. An opportunity for NSWC participants to read their work! Our writing club normally practices silence together, but let’s come together for some comradery and sharing — food and words. Anyone is welcome to attend as an audience member, and anyone who has attended a writing club session is welcome to share their work. Bring a snack or drink to share, and your words! We’ll allow for up to an hour of reading and then have some time to mix and mingle. A note for reading: each participant will be given up to three minutes for reading to allow for as many readings as possible. Please practice your timing! The word count/page length will vary for each speaker but estimate around 500 words/one single-spaced page. Please choose a reading selection that is appropriate for a group setting. Note: there will be no Writing Club in December — we are having this Holiday Salon instead.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. November’s read is Everything that Rises Must Converge by Flannery O’Connor.

Flights of Fancy Book Club

Monday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. December’s read will be When Among Crows by Veronica Roth. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

December Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Join us for an in-person meeting of the Browsers Book Club. We will gather together and add tempting titles to our to-be-read lists: bring a treat to share and the top three books you’ve read this year (fiction or nonfiction).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Timberland Regional Library

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company, 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing A Song Below Water by Bethany Morrow. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. until Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St; McCleary.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is acorns. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Dec. 5

10 – 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Dec. 6

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Dec. 3

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Dec. 3

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Dec. 5

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

The Trees Around You by Casey Clapp