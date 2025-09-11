Grays Harbor restaurant inspections during the month of August

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Cooling food properly

Washing hands

Using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food

Storing food

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Comfort Inn & Suites, 829 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Aug. 29

Red — 55

Blue — 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1. No certified food protection manager on staff.

Corrective Actions: At least one certified food protection manager must be available on staff. Training and certification must be from an accredited program. Obtain certification and send a copy within 30 days.

2: Person-In-Charge (PIC) did not provide correct responses to key food safety questions about food operation such as the required reheating temperature for sausage gravy. PIC also was not aware of proper handwashing procedures.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention and requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment. Sausage gravy must be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F for 15 seconds. The PIC must also be knowledgeable of proper handwashing procedures including when to wash and how.

3: PIC observed putting on gloves to work with some food without washing hands. Paper towels were not available to even properly wash hands. PIC did not wash their hands at all during the inspection.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination from hands. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. Education was provided to PIC. Please reach out to our office if you have any questions regarding handwashing.

4: Paper towels were not available in the kitchen. PIC stated they use the paper towels from the restroom.

Corrective Actions: Paper towels must be provided at all times for proper handwashing. You cannot use a towel to dry hands or the paper towels in the restroom.

5: Ice used for juice is from an unapproved source. Staff are using ice from the hotel guest ice machine.

Corrective Actions: Ice that is added to food or contacts food must come from an approved drinking water source that is approved for consumption. Corrected by discontinuing using ice from hotel guest ice machine. You must purchase commercially prepared bagged ice and store in the freezer.

Days Inn, 891 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Aug. 29

Red — 35

Blue — 8

Observations and Corrective Actions

1. Person-In-Charge (PIC) did not provide correct responses to key food safety questions about food operation such as the required cold holding temperature.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be knowledgeable of requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment including the required cold holding temperature.

2: Employees working without a valid Washington State Food Worker Card. Staff that have valid cards had to show them on their phone.

Corrective Actions: All food employees must have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card within 14 days of hire. Staff must obtain a valid food worker card before they can assist with breakfast operations. Make sure all cards are printed and available for review by our office.

3: Milk, yogurt, and hard boiled eggs were found between 45-57 degrees F in various refrigerators.

Corrective Actions: Cold held food must maintain 41°F or less.

4: Establishment does not have a thermometer to measure internal temperatures of foods such as milk.

Corrective Actions: A probe thermometer must be provided and readily accessible. Provide a digital thermometer within 7 days.

5: Establishment continued to serve food when refrigeration equipment is not functioning properly. All refrigerators used to store food are running warm with food temperatures up to 57 degrees F.

Corrective Actions: The Person-In-Charge (PIC) should know what an imminent health hazard is, how to identify it, and has the responsibility of closing operations and notifying the regulatory authority immediately. Corrected by discarding foods in refrigeration units.

6: Front lobby entrance doors are wide open. Food establishments are not protected against entry of insects and rodents. Bees and other flying insects were observed flying in the breakfast area and crawling on the juice dispenser.

Corrective Actions: Front entrance lobby doors must stay closed. Do not leave these propped open. Protect the food establishment against the entry of insects and rodents by 1. Filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls, and ceilings; 2. Closed, tight fitting windows; and 3. Solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors.

7: Single-service bowls are stored on the floor in the back storage room.

Corrective Actions: Single-service articles must be stored at least six inches off the ground to prevent contamination.

Beach Grub, 2681 Westhaven Dr., Westport

Aug. 27

Red — 10

Blue — 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: A food employee was observed donning gloves without handwashing after entering the kitchen coming back from break outside. Other food employees were observed touching their clothing with gloves on and then handling ready-to-eat foods.

Corrective Actions: Food workers must wash their hands immediately before engaging in food preparation, when changing tasks, and as often as necessary to remove soil and contamination from hands. If you touch clothing with gloves on you must remove gloves and rewash hands before putting on new gloves. Food workers should be aware of when, where and how to wash hands. PIC will provide training.

2: Floor underneath cooking equipment and shelving in the walk-in cooler have accumulations of grime and debris. The shelf next to the grill and sandwich preparation refrigerator has significant grime build up present.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue. You must pull equipment out from underneath the hood to clean the floor. Cleaning frequency should be frequent enough to prevent build up. If you can’t properly clean the shelf next to the grill, it must be replaced.

McDonald’s — 2501 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam

Aug. 21

Red — 10

Blue — 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Breakfast burritos made this morning in a fridge located by fryers were about 51F. Breakfast burritos contained egg, sausage, cheese, etc., all of which must be temperature and/or time controlled for safety. Should be chilled rapidly and reach 41F within 4 hours of being made. Corrective Actions: Burrito containers were placed into the walk-in. It appears as the fridge has a fridge seal problem as closing the freezer opened the fridge and vice versa.

2: The fridge containing hotcakes and breakfast burritos by the fryers and drive-through window has a loose seal as closing the fridge door opens the freezer door and closing the freezer door opens the fridge door. Seals must be intact and tight to prevent foods from staying at improper temperatures.

Corrective Actions: Repair seal within seven days. By lightly pressing on the door, both doors were able to close. Close doors carefully until seal is repaired.

Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, 773 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

Aug. 21

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Mr. Taco, 212 S L St., Aberdeen

Aug. 19

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Las Palmas Jarochas II, 2324 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam

Aug. 19

Red — 40

Blue — 5

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Person-In-Charge (PIC) was not aware of the establishment’s approved plan of operation and did not know that you can’t use a hose to provide water to the three-compartment sink.

Corrective Actions: Person-In-Charge (PIC) must be aware of approved plan of operation and proper warewashing procedures.

2: Salsa in a plastic container (about 2-3 inches deep) recently cooked was being cooled in the meat display refrigerator.

Corrective Actions: Food being cooled must be properly cooled by one of the following approved methods: 1) Cool in a pan at a depth of 2 inches or less or 2) Cool the food from 135ºF to 70ºF within 2 hours and 70ºF to 41ºF within 4 hours. Corrected by moving salsa to the walk-in cooler. Discussed with the food worker that you cannot use the meat display refrigerator to cool foods.

3: Significant changes to the physical facility were made without approval. New addition was built onto the back of the building for dry storage.

Corrective Actions: Plans must be submitted for review before construction, conversion, or remodeling of the physical facility, or when significant changes to the menu or food process takes place. You must submit plans outlining the changes within 7 days.

4: Establishment does not have running water at 3-comp sink for warewashing. A hose is being used to rinse dishes and fill up the sink. This is considered an imminent health hazard as you do not have proper facilities to wash, rinse, and sanitize.

Corrective Actions: The Person-In-Charge (PIC) should know what an imminent health hazard is, how to identify it, and has the responsibility of closing operations and notifying the regulatory authority immediately. Corrected by restricting the establishment to only offering pre-packaged food items until the sink can be properly fixed. Both faucets must be in good working condition and the spray hose cannot hang below the sink rim at rest (when it hangs). Upgrades to replace the spray hose may be required.

5: The floor inside the walk-in freezer has accumulations of dirt and debris. The curtain inside the doorway leading into the walk-in cooler has grime build up.

Corrective Actions: Non-food contact surfaces of the equipment must be kept clean and free of dust, dirt and food residue.

6: Floor to wall juncture is not sealed underneath sinks in the kitchen.

Corrective Actions: Floor to wall junctures must be covered and closed. Provide 4-inch rubber base covering underneath sinks within 14 days.

Elma Lanes, 605 E Main St., Elma

Aug. 15

Red — 30

Blue — 2

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Two food workers are working with expired food worker cards (FWCs). Must have current WA FWCs to work with exposed foods.

Corrective Actions: Correct within 1 week.

2: Clam chowder prepared today was 72-88F in a large covered plastic pitcher at least 6 inches deep. Foods that must be temperature controlled for safety should be chilled as fast as possible. Foods should be chilled using approved methods (no deeper than 2 inches in a shallow pan uncovered in the fridge for 6 hours or using a constantly stirred ice bath until 41F).

Corrective Actions: Corrected by placing pitcher inside an ice bath and starting the chilling process. Chowder had dropped almost 20 degrees within 3 minutes.

3: No handwash sign at both men’s and women’s handwashing sinks. Must have handwashing reminder signs for employees in the bathrooms.

Corrective Actions: A sign or poster that notified food employees to wash hands must be provided at all handwash sinks used by employees, clearly visible, and posted within 2 weeks of this inspection.

Burger King — 5 Eagle Dr., Elma

Aug. 15

Red — 5

Blue — 3

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Two food workers on the schedule do not have current copies of their WA food worker card (FWC) provided at time of inspection.

Corrective Actions: Must have current/updated copies of WA FWC to work with exposed food and must be able to provide them at time of inspection. Correct within 1 week.

2: Garbage removal not frequent enough as there are paper towels, food debris, and other items that have built up on the kitchen floor, including in some of the back areas.

Corrective Actions: Garbage removal must be frequent enough that no odors are developed, and no pests are attracted. Remove garbage as it drops so that it does not attract pests. Garbage buildup must be removed by end of day.

K & C Food Mart, 100 N West Blvd., Aberdeen

Aug. 14

Red — 0

Blue — 2

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Light intensity above cooking equipment and preparation area is still burnt out.

Corrective Actions: Lighting in food preparation areas must be at least 50 foot candles. Replace lightbulbs immediately. PIC has contacted electricians to investigate why replacing the lightbulbs isn’t working. They are scheduled to come out in about 2-3 weeks.

Brady’s Oysters, 3714 Oyster Place, Aberdeen

Aug. 6

Red — 5

Blue — 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Shellstock observed without proper dates recorded on tag. The establishment is considering the “ship date” as the first date sold. They are only recording the last date sold on the tags.

Corrective Actions: First date and last date shellstock are sold/served to customers must be recorded on the tag. The ship date is not always the first date those oysters are sold to the public. You must record the first and last date shellstock are actually sold to customers. Our office discussed different options on how to make this easy for staff.