Grays Harbor Fire District 2 busy last Thursday, fire engine struck

Grays Harbor Fire District 2
At 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Grays Harbor Fire District 2 units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on state Route 12 at Briarwood. While Engine 211 managed the car fire, Engine 221 from Brady arrived and positioned behind the scene to block the lane — a standard safety procedure to shield responders from oncoming traffic. Shortly after taking position, Engine 221 was struck by a passing vehicle, sustaining significant front-end damage. Thankfully, it served its purpose — protecting our firefighters. No injuries occurred. Crews remained on scene until the Washington State Patrol completed their investigation. All units returned to service with the exception of Engine 221 which will be out of service until further notice. This marked the sixth call of the day.