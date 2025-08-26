Grays Harbor County Public Works closes portion of Brooklyn Road

As of Aug. 20, Grays Harbor County Public Works has closed Brooklyn Road from mile post 4.09 to 4.40. This emergency closure will remain until further notice.

A roadside slide, first reported to Grays Harbor County Public Works on Tuesday, Aug. 20, may have started as early as Aug. 15 during recent rains.

A geotechnical engineer has been on site with public works staff to assess the stability of the site and discuss recommendations for repair.

There is no detour in place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes. At this time, there is no estimate for when the road will reopen. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.