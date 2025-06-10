Grays Harbor County launches DUI Court program

Grays Harbor County has added DUI Court to its roster of therapeutic court programs that includes Felony Drug Court and Family Recovery Court.

The purpose of DUI Therapeutic Court is to reduce impaired driving and support rehabilitation and is designed to provide intensive supervision, treatment, and accountability for individuals charged with driving under the influence (DUI), aiming to reduce recidivism and improve community safety. The first participants entered the program in May.

“This court is about breaking the cycle of repeat offenses and helping participants address the challenges that led them to impaired driving,” said Dianna Scott, Grays Harbor County District Court Probation Director, via press release. “By focusing on rehabilitation, accountability, and community support, we can reduce the risks on our roads and help people rebuild their lives.”

According to that press release, the DUI Therapeutic Court focuses on addressing the root causes of impaired driving, offering participants structured treatment plans, regular court check-ins, and evidence-based interventions. By combining judicial oversight with addiction treatment and behavioral health resources, the program seeks to create lasting change for offenders while protecting the public.

Participants in the program must comply with strict requirements, including sobriety monitoring, counseling, and regular progress assessments. The court works closely with local treatment providers, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations to ensure each participant receives the necessary support to succeed.

“We are grateful for the collaboration of our local agencies, whose continued commitment ensures the success and sustainability of this important program,” said Scott.

The press release added that community leaders and advocates for public safety have expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to reduce DUI-related accidents, decrease jail overcrowding, and provide meaningful rehabilitation opportunities. This program is funded through reimbursement from the State Administrative Office of the Courts thanks to the support of the Board of County Commissioners, County Prosecutor, Sheriff, and office of Public Defense.

According to the DUI Therapeutic Court’s brochure, a graduate from DUI Court is more likely to maintain stable employment, repair family bonds and find healthy interests. Other benefits of DUI Court include: shorter probationary term; reduction in jail time; quicker access to treatment; reduced fines and fees; and the development of current and future plans for transportation, childcare, employment, education and finances.