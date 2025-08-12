Grays Harbor College carpentry students nailed it

Spring quarter was a busy one for the Grays Harbor College’s carpentry program.

The program focused on exterior finishes, doors and windows. To start, carpentry students built sheds that simulated a home mid-construction. Then, they installed a house wrap to protect the building from the elements, installing windows and doors, and adding exterior trim around the openings.

From there, the carpentry students moved onto the “Trim Out.” The doors, windows, corners, and items like vents and electrical boxes needed the trim work completed around them. This creates a finished look while preventing water intrusion and critter access.

Next, the carpentry students installed Hardie Plank siding, which is a fiber-cement material that requires careful cutting, nailing and safety precautions. They followed manufacturer instructions, as well as the International Residential Code and local code.

For the next phase, the carpentry students researched codes and guidelines set by the Cedar Shake and Shingle Bureau, before completing layouts and installing metal flashing.

Finally, it was time for the fun part: installing the shingles. Shingles must be installed in a random pattern based on their different widths — this is aesthetically pleasing and prevents water intrusion. The Cedar Shake and Shingle Bureau outlines specific nail and nailing patterns that the carpentry students followed while making sure the nails wouldn’t show between gaps in the shingles.

Spring in the carpentry program was full of hands-on learning, real-world practice and impressive craftsmanship.