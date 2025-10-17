Grays Harbor city council meetings roundup

Aberdeen

Approved the second and third reading of a one-time increase to a higher threshold from $2,000 to $4,000 for out-of-city businesses to require obtaining a business license within the city.

Voted to surplus a 1999 F-120 Extended Cab pick-up truck to be sold at auction.

Awarded the contract for demolition of 1103 E 1st Street to Advance Environmental Inc. in the amount of $32,506.

Appointed Leigh Rowley, Cliff Feigelson, Erin Den Adel, Lee Bacon, Alan Richrod, Carrie Hubbard, Scott Reynvaan and Melvin Taylor to the Economic Development Committee.

Cosmopolis

Held a 2026 budget workshop.

Elma

Chris Frye of the Community Wellness Collaborative gave a presentation, Grays Harbor County CHOICE — Trail System, with a focus on the Elma phase.

Approved the certificate of substantial completion for the Community Safety and Service Building.

Held a discussion of how to reduce the speed limits from old city limits to Schouweiler Road, whether through adopting an ordinance or conducting an engineering study. Tabled the discussion until the next meeting.

Did second reading of Ordinance No. 1222 — Public Safety Tax, which would enact an additional sales and use tax of one-tenth of 1%. Approved adopting the ordinance.

At the Nov. 3 council meeting there will be a first reading of B&O tax.

Police Chief Shultz announced she had turned in her letter of retirement and will be retiring Feb. 18, 2026.

Hoquiam

Authorized the purchase of NextRequest software to manage public records. The initial cost to purchase the software is $8,249 and after the first year there is an annual cost of $8,998.

Accepted a grant awarded to the Hoquiam Fire Department from the Assistance to Firefighter Grant for $90,476, with the city required to match an additional $4,524. This grant is for the headquarters station vehicle exhaust system.

Surplused a Hoquiam Police Department 2018 Ford Explorer/Interceptor to be sold at auction, or used as a trade-in for another vehicle.

Accepted a (Pollution Liability Agency) PLIA-led grant under PLIA’s Underground Storage Tank Loan and Grant Program for $1.6 million for clean-up at the former Arnold Building. PLIA will take the lead on conducting the removal of petroleum impacted soil and the treatment of impacted groundwater that may remain following the excavation at the site.

Voted to participate in the Firefighter Injury and Illness Reduction Program for 2026.

McCleary

Jeannie Anderson, who is the administrator of the Beehive Retirement Center, was appointed to the McCleary Civic Service Commission.

Approved the GH911 Communication Tower.

Approved the 2026 LeMay rate adjustment.

Approved a resolution that would exempt the city from maintaining a public records index as long as this order is on file. Seventy-five percent of cities in Washington already have such an exemption.

Montesano

Council held the first reading of amending section 2.88 Montesano Municipal Code — Unemployment Compensation Reserve Fund.

Approved the 2026 LeMay Contract.

Held a discussion on the Purchase and Procurement policy.

Oakville

Approved the 2026 fees for Sound Defenders, Sean Taschner with the caveat of an annual increase review going forward.

Approved 2026 fees for Young, Coker & Rhodes.

Approved the 2026 LeMay rate schedule.

Approved the use of electronic and digital signatures, and the city’s business license threshold to match the state’s.

Setting new office hours was moved to a workshop for further discussion.

Ocean Shores

Mayor Frank Elduen honored the Community Engagement Committee.

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission and one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Appointed Eugene Kim to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Airport Advisory Committee Chair Richard Siers delivered the Ocean Shores Airport annual report.

Passed an ordinance establishing Ocean Shores Municipal Code Chapter 17.49 relating to short term rentals. This ordinance establishes regulations for the operation of short-term rentals of less than 30 days, also referred to as a vacation nightly rental or transient nightly rental. This ordinance does not refer to operations of hotels or motels. This ordinance establishes requirements including but not limited to licensing, annual permit for operation, occupancy limits, and the establishment of the Good Neighbor Policy.

Authorized $75,953 for Overlake Bridge repairs.

Rescinded and terminated all remaining COVID-19 pandemic emergency proclamations and executive orders that had not previously expired.

Approved the 2026 increase in garbage and recycling rates from LeMay Inc.

Formally accepted up to $864,727 in Emergency Rapid Response SFY26 grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce for the city of Ocean Shores Berm Mitigation Project.

Westport

Passed the first reading of an ordinance updating the definitions of fowl, and regulating the keeping of fowl in city limits, and limits any person, firm or corporation to keep, use or maintain up to 12 small to medium fowl and/or two large fowl.

Authorized an agreement with Wolverine West, LLC for $12,000 for New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Approved the Police Department’s purchase of Getac body worn cameras from Brite, not to exceed $12,000.