GHC’s Bishop Center announces 2025-26 performances

The Bishop Center for Performing Arts at Grays Harbor College recently announced its 2025-26 season of performances, featuring an eclectic mix of music, theater, comedy and cultural showcases.

Audiences can look forward to stirring symphonic concerts, dazzling musicals, and unforgettable guest artists. All performances are listed below and will take place at the Bishop Center unless otherwise noted.

Medusa Quartet – Oct. 11

The Medusa Quartet is made up of four Canadian folk musicians who are known for creatively reimagining the Western string quartet. Their electrifying connection is transmuted through a common string language, and a love of enigmatic and obscure folk fiddles. Catch the quartet’s performance on Oct 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Fall Musical: Stranger Sings – Opens Oct. 31

Opening the night of Halloween, GHC’s fall musical Stranger Sings invites you to take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983 – when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. This joint production with Plank Island Theatre Company and GHC promises to be a hilarious, “upside down” take on the hit Netflix series. Stranger Sings runs Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under. These shows are limited to stage seating only, which means there are only 75 tickets per show, so act quickly.

Grays Harbor Symphony & String Ensemble: Love Letters – Nov. 23

On Sunday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. the Grays Harbor Symphony & String Ensemble will highlight romantic themes in the language of music with Love Letters. Enjoy passionate orchestral music from Bizet’s Carmen, Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, and Porter’s Paris. Renowned piano soloist Dr. Yiyi Chen joins the Grays Harbor Symphony, performing Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Grays Harbor Civic Choir & Concert Band: Holiday and Disney – Dec. 7

Enjoy a combination holiday and Disney theme at the Grays Harbor Civic Choir & Concert Band’s fall concert on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Grays Harbor Opera Workshop: Patience – Dec. 13 and 14

The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera Patience on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. In Patience, also known as Bunthorne’s Bride, all the women of the village are in love with the pompous poet Bunthorne, but he only has eyes for the simple milkmaid Patience, who has never been in love and doesn’t much care for the idea. Rival poets square off in the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s spritely and tuneful 1980s-themed reimagining. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Grays Harbor College Jazz Festival with Duende Libre – Jan. 15

At the Grays Harbor College Jazz Festival on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., award winning Jazz trio Duende Libre will celebrate the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Duende Libre’s vibrant on-stage chemistry, formed through years of performing, touring, and recording together – along with their eclectic sonic palette – sets the band apart. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Alex Zerbe: The Zaniac – Jan. 30

In a one-of-a-kind performance on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Alex Zerbe becomes The Professional Zaniac, a human cartoon, who moves like a rubber band from one end of the stage to the other, vegetables are sliced in half by flying playing cards, flaming torches and bowling balls are juggled with ease, and every audience volunteer leaves the stage in triumph. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Winter Musical: Hello, Dolly! – Opens March 6

GHC’s winter musical Hello, Dolly! is an irresistible story of the joy of living bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” thrill and entertain audiences of all ages. GHC’s production of the award-winning musical runs March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and local students, $12 for youth 12 and under, and free for Grays Harbor College students. Auditions for GHC’s winter musical are open to the community and typically take place in November. Watch ghc.edu or Bishop Center’s Facebook page for audition info.

Champagne Sunday – April 11

Husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen tear up stages and crowds nationwide with their unique upbeat, roller coaster style shows, firing off gypsy-punk rock songs alongside everything from intimate tear-jerkers to anthemic foot-stompers, peppering their sets with compelling stories behind their music. Champagne Sunday will perform at the Bishop Center on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Bon Débarras – April 25

Music, dance, and poetry unite through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas, and Véronique Plasse on guitar, banjo, violin, and harmonica. On April 25 at 7:30 p.m., Bon Débarras will bring together a fusion of Québécois folk music, traditional step-dancing, and global influences for a show that is full of fun and inventive energy. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Grays Harbor Opera Workshop: Carmen – May 23

On May 23 at 7:30 p.m., the talented singers of the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen. Carmen has become one of the most popular and frequently-performed classical operas. The performance at the Bishop Center is fully staged with a piano accompaniment. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under. The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop is open to the community. Auditions for the spring Opera Workshop are typically held in March. Watch ghc.edu or Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s Facebook page for audition info.

Grays Harbor College Drama Department: Spring Drama – May 30

Experience live theater by GHC students. Admission to the Spring Drama is free and specific show details will be announced at a later date.

Grays Harbor Symphony & String Ensemble: Level Up! – June 7

Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will showcase the evolution of video game music with Level Up! The concert on June 7 at 7 p.m. will also highlight the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

Grays Harbor Civic Choir & Concert Band – June 14

Enjoy performances by the Civic Choir & Concert Band, directed by Kari Hasbrouck and Tiffany Maki on June 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

GHC Music Department Showcases

Grays Harbor College Steel Drums – Dec. 4, March 19, and June 18

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the Steel Drums Ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites. The ensemble performs quarterly on December 4, March 19, and June 18 with free performances at 1 p.m. in the Wellington Rehearsal Hall.

Grays Harbor College Jazz Choir & Jazz Band – Dec. 4, March 19, and June 18

On Dec. 4, March 19, and June 18, enjoy an evening of lively music as the GHC Music Department Jazz Choir & Jazz Band perform their quarterly recital, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck. Tickets are $5 and free for Grays Harbor College students.

Grays Harbor College String Ensemble – March 23

Founded in 2024, the Grays Harbor College String Ensemble is led by the Coast Trio Residence: Debra Akerlund, Leslie O’Brien, and John O’Brien. In the fall and spring, they perform with the Grays Harbor Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble is made up of GHC students performing works from varied composers, musical styles, and genres including the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods. The ensemble is performing on March 23 at 5 p.m. in the Wellington Rehearsal Hall. Admission is free.

Grays Harbor College Honors Recital – June 10

Enjoy the talents of GHC’s 2025-26 music students on June 10 at 7: p.m. Admission is free.