GHC and Department of Corrections launch prison education program at Stafford Creek Corrections Center

Grays Harbor College and the Washington State Department of Corrections are proud to announce the approval and implementation of one of the first Prison Education Programs (PEP) in Washington, set to launch at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Winter 2026.

This milestone marks a groundbreaking expansion of educational access for incarcerated individuals, now with the ability to receive federal Pell Grants and the Washington College Grant to support their academic endeavors.

Since 2000, Grays Harbor College has delivered quality education at Stafford Creek Corrections Center, helping incarcerated students develop critical skills for career readiness and reintegration, including adult basic education, pre-apprenticeship, vocational programs, and postsecondary education.

With PEP approval — which includes program approval by the Department of Corrections, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, and the U.S. Department of Education — Grays Harbor College students will be eligible for Pell Grant and Washington College Grant funding, providing incarcerated students with the opportunity to earn an Associate in Arts — Direct Transfer Agreement (AA-DTA) degree or an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Business Management. These two-degree pathways will empower individuals with critical skills, preparing them for meaningful employment and successful reintegration into society upon release.

“This program is about unlocking potential and providing real opportunities for change,” said Grays Harbor College President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Education is one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation and reentry, and we are thrilled to be part of this transformative initiative.”

Tim Lang, Secretary at the Department of Corrections, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our goal is to provide meaningful pathways for incarcerated individuals to rebuild their futures. Education in prisons holds immense value. By working alongside Grays Harbor College, we are offering a multifaceted approach to rehabilitation, public safety, and societal betterment.”

After a nearly 30-year ban, eligibility for Pell Grants was reinstated for incarcerated students on July 1, 2023, through the FAFSA Simplification Act. This reinstatement is a vital step in promoting rehabilitation, reducing recidivism, and improving societal outcomes. According to the Vera Institute of Justice, individuals who participate in college-in-prison programs are 48% less likely to return to prison. Furthermore, for every $1 invested in postsecondary education in Washington State, $19.74 is saved from reduced recidivism (Washington State Institute for Public Policy, 2023).

Providing incarcerated individuals with marketable degrees strengthens workforce readiness, creating pathways to employment that contribute to local economies upon reentry. Investing in prison education fosters long-term change, equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to become self-sufficient, productive members of society, ultimately benefiting their families and communities.