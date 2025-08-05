Gas station wallet theft ends in arrests

Last Thursday, a citizen lost their wallet while at a gas station in Grays Harbor County.

Unfortunately, two individuals found the wallet and decided to go on a shopping spree using the victim’s credit card at multiple stores.

Deputies quickly launched an investigation, identifying the suspects who had made the fraudulent purchases. Once located and contacted, the suspects were found in possession of merchandise they had unlawfully bought, which was seized as part of the investigation.

Both individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for three counts of second-degree theft, criminal impersonation and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.