Fugitive captured

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced 27-year-old Damien Madison, who was wanted for multiple felony crimes after firing an AR-15 style rifle at a deputy late Thursday night during a pursuit that started in Grays Harbor, has been taken into custody.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, “We would like to thank our federal and state law enforcement partners for their invaluable assistance. Damien has been taken into custody on the California/Nevada border.”

Madison has ties to the Grace Harbor County area. The original call where he shot at Thurston County deputies with an AR-15 started in Grays Harbor. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office passed the original call and sighting of Madison off to the Sheriff’s Office in Thurston County as they were not in the area to intercept.

Sheriff Derek Sanders said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that a wanted felon was heading toward Thurston County from Grays Harbor County. He said Madison has engaged in a high speed chase with law enforcement three times in six months in Thurston County.

He said a deputy and K-9 unit were able to locate Madison in Tenino. He was a passenger in another vehicle at the time. The driver fled and the deputy initiated a pursuit over an active warrant for failing to appear in court on prior charges.

Sanders reported that Madison began throwing items at the deputy’s vehicle, then leaned out the window and began firing at the deputy with an AR-15 style rifle. The deputy and K-9 were unharmed, but their car became disabled.

A $5,000 reward for Damien Madison had been offered.