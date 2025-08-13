Five Star Chevrolet Show and Shine roars into South Aberdeen

Over 100 car owners are expected to bring their pride and joy — car, truck, van, boat or motorcycle — to display at the 6th annual “Show and Shine Car Show” at Five Star Chevrolet in South Aberdeen on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Expected at the show are vehicles with large super-charged or turbocharged motors, brightly polished chrome wheels and bumpers, eye-popping exteriors in every color and custom leather interiors, American made coupes from the ’30s, ‘40, ’50s and 60s; those made in Asia such as Hondas, Mazdas, Nissans and European models such as MGs, Jaguars, Maseratis and Mini Coopers.

The show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is at 8 a.m. and lunch will be served at about noon with trophies announced about 2 p.m.

The first 120 entrants will receive a dash plaque. and all entrants will be entered to win prizes.

The free event will include music, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Ron Richardson’s 1939 Ford Coupe