First winter 2025 storm was a wake-up call

After prolonged weeks of pleasant autumn weather, the coast’s storm season arrived with a bang on Saturday.

An ocean cyclone with a forecast reading of 986 hPa low-pressure made its way west of the Washington coast Saturday morning. As the storm made landfall, strong winds gusted in the vicinity of the mouth of Willapa Bay. Westport recorded a gust of 71 mph.

Grays Harbor County PUD reported ​​crews had completed major restoration work by Monday to over 28,000 customers impacted by Saturday’s storm.

Fallen trees impacted travel throughout the Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, with state Route 105 between Raymond and Tokeland being completely blocked for a time.

It was the first in a series of storms expected to begin rolling in from the North Pacific.

“Serious storms, mid-latitude cyclones, are now predicted” over the next 10 days, University of Washington Meteorologist Cliff Mass said.

A storm is currently expected to come ashore this coming Friday and Saturday. The Center For Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography currently predicts it will be an AR2 category of storm, roughly equivalent to this past weekend’s event.

These predictions often change in intensity and area of arrival as plumes of moisture cross the Pacific. This past Saturday’s storm was an AR2 on a scale of zero to 5.