Fire district: Wildlands are incredibly dry and ready to burn

The past few days East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue has responded to a number of fires, both structural and wildland.

Just before midnight on Sunday, June 15, Grays Harbor Fire District 12 was dispatched for a possible brush fire on Mox Chehalis Road East. Personnel arrived on scene and shortly after requested a tender and brush truck from East Grays Harbor Fire. Tender 51, Brush 51 and Medic 52 responded to the incident and provided manpower.

The next day, Monday, June 16 at around 3:30 p.m., East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire that had originated from a burn pile. Personnel arrived on scene to a small brush fire and extinguished it.

Fuels are incredibly dry and ready to burn. Fires can become out of control quickly, doubling in size approximately every 30 seconds. If you’re going to burn, either for recreation or to dispose of yard waste, please do so responsibly, the district suggests. Have a water source ready to extinguish your fire, and ensure your fire is clear of flammable material and vegetation.