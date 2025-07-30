Fire destroys RV, damages home in Old Willapa area

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a fire that ravaged a recreational vehicle and significantly damaged a residence in the Old Willapa area of North Pacific County Monday morning.

The incident, reported around 7:16 a.m. on Sunday, saw fire crews battling intense flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 7:26 a.m. to find both the RV and the adjacent home on fire. The blaze was brought under control by 8:10 a.m. A male resident escaped, reporting that he was woken by his bedroom window cracking due to the heat.

He attempted to exit through the front door but was forced to use a back exit after the doorknob became too hot to touch. After re-entering the burning residence to rescue his dogs, he later discovered his eyebrows had been singed by the intense heat.

On-scene observations revealed the RV was severely burnt, with extensive fire damage to the entire east side of the residence and a portion of its interior.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with evidence actively being collected by detectives.