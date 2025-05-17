FBI details fugitive who started his run in Grays Harbor

On May 13, Damien James Madison, 27, a Washington state resident, was arrested along the California state line near Jean, Nevada, after a week-long manhunt.

The original call where Madison shot at Thurston County deputies with an AR-15 started in Grays Harbor. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office passed the original call and sighting of Madison off to the Sheriff’s Office in Thurston County as they were not in the area to intercept.

On May 8, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to arrest Madison on prior felony charges. During the pursuit, Madison used the AR-15-style rifle to fire on them multiple times. No deputies were hit, but their vehicle was disabled. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Corrections requested the assistance of the FBI, along with the South Sound Gang Task Force, to locate and arrest Madison. Over the next week, the FBI along with their state and local partners assisted the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in trying to locate Madison.

“Especially during Police Week, it is rewarding to see the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in Washington, California and Nevada join forces to combat violent crime,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office. “We work violent crime every day, and we encourage our partners to call us whenever we can provide specialized capabilities to assist. In addition, the FBI has a worldwide reach. Especially when violent criminals cross state lines, the FBI is ready with our specialized teams and resources in multiple field offices to track them down and keep our communities safe.”

The FBI helped coordinate a multi-state and agency effort to locate Madison and his mother who was aiding his attempt to evade capture. Madison and his mother were first located as they were driving eastbound on Interstate 15 in the California desert near Barstow, California.

As Madison and his mother entered Nevada, the FBI Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team consisting of FBI agents and task force officers were waiting. Using a “grappler,” the team disabled the vehicle Madison and his mother were driving. Madison was then taken into custody without incident.

“This arrest serves as a notable illustration of how law enforcement partnerships lead to successful apprehensions of dangerous fugitives,” said Spencer L. Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI Las Vegas Field Office. “The subject was taken into custody by our Criminal Apprehension Team, which is led by the FBI and includes the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and the Nevada State Police Patrol and Probation.”

“Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for all of our partner agencies along the West Coast who assisted in the seizure of Damien Madison,” said Sheriff Derek Sanders. “We also owe a special thanks to the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team that located Damien and utilized excellent tactics with surgical precision to safely capture him. Strong partnerships across local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies make for safer communities, and our community is a little safer today as a result of that collaboration.”

“The vast majority of the 13,000 individuals under our supervision follow the law and are taking steps to turn their lives around,” said DOC Secretary Tim Lang. “But when they commit new crimes and try to run, as in this case, quick and effective coordination with local and federal law enforcement can reduce the risk to public safety and bring the individual in to face justice.”