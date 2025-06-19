Extensive investigation: Person arrested for Raymond arson

On Tuesday, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an individual, age 60, of Raymond, in connection with a first-degree arson incident that occurred on Oct. 1, 2024, at 47 Alexander Road in Raymond. The arrested individual was taken into custody on June 16, following an extensive investigation by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Oct. 1, 2024, when deputies responded to a structure fire at the Alexander Road address. Upon arrival, a fully engulfed structure was observed, posing a significant risk to responding firefighters, one of whom sustained a sprained wrist while battling the blaze.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson, with samples from the scene testing positive for gasoline. The property was unoccupied at the time, and power usage records showed no activity in the months leading up to the fire.

Through diligent investigative work, including multiple interviews and the execution of search warrants, deputies assisted by detectives uncovered evidence suggesting that the arrested individual conspired with the property owner to intentionally set fire to the residence. It is alleged that the arrested individual committed the arson in exchange for the property owner’s services in customizing and repairing a motorcycle.

The property owner had reportedly taken out an insurance policy on the property for $163,000 shortly before the incident, and both the property owner and an associate filed insurance claims on property allegedly destroyed in the fire.

During the course of the investigation, inconsistent statements were provided by individuals involved, including the arrested individual and a witness. Ultimately, two witnesses provided crucial details to deputies, corroborating the conspiracy.

On June 10, the arrested individual, with legal counsel present, admitted involvement, stating they piled railroad ties and furniture in the center of the house and poured gasoline on them before lighting the fire on the night of Sept. 30, 2024. The individual stated they acted alone at the scene.

The arrested individual has been booked into the Pacific County Jail and faces charges of arson in the first degree.