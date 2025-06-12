Explore outdoors with the Coastal Interpretive Center this weekend

The Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores wants to take you outside. These events are geared for children and adults and will involve approximately one hour of easy walking.

Here’s what’s on offer from their trained naturalists this weekend (registration is required):

Guided tour of Lake Quinault Lakeshore

Friday, 3:30 to 5 p.m., June 13

Join the Coastal Interpretive Center Scientific Stewardship Coordinator SJ for a guided walk of the Lake Quinault lakeshore to learn about the nature and culture of the landscape as they have evolved together over time.

We will meet at the Lake Quinault Ranger Station

Guided tour of Ocean City State Park

Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., June 14

Join Becky, Coastal Interpretive Center Education Manager, for a guided walk of Ocean City State Park to learn about the nature and culture of the landscape as they have evolved together over time.

This event is geared for children and adults and will involve approximately one hour of easy walking.

Meet between loops 3 and 4. Every car needs a Discover Pass.

Guided tour of Lake Quinault Rainforest

Saturday, 3:30 to 5 p.m., June 14

Join the Scientific Stewardship Coordinator SJ for a guided walk of the Lake Quinault Rainforest to learn about the nature and culture of the landscape as they have evolved together over time.

This event is geared for children and adults and will involve approximately one hour of easy walking.

Meet at the Lake Quinault Rainforest trailhead parking lot.

Guided tour of Oyhut Wildlife Area

Saturday, 5 to 6 p.m., June 14

Join Becky for a guided walk of the Oyhut Wildlife Area to learn about the nature and culture of the landscape as they have evolved together over time.

This event is geared for children and adults and will involve approximately one hour of easy walking.

Meet outside the Oyhut Bay Event Center in Ocean Shores.