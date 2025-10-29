Enter The Daily World’s Book Nook … if you dare

Upcoming Author Events

Centralia College Corbet Theatre (Washington Hall)

Author Talk with Stephanie Land: Off Site Event at Centralia College

Monday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This Centralia Timberland Library-sponsored event is taking place off-site at Centralia College Corbet Theatre (Washington Hall). Stephanie Land, author of Maid and Class, will discuss themes from her memoirs, including her experiences navigating poverty and food insecurity as a single mother in college. This presentation will be followed by a book signing and light reception.

Tickets are free, but donations to the Centralia College Trailblazer Food Pantry are appreciated. Presented in partnership with Centralia College as part of their Food Security Fall 2025 Integrated Theme.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

Susanne Paola Antonetta

Thursday at 6 p.m.

Please join us upstairs at Browsers as we welcome author Susanne Paola Antonetta to discuss her latest book The Devil’s Castle. The Devil’s Castle delves into the forgotten history of eugenics and links it to present-day psychiatry to explain how we as a culture continue to get mind care so wrong. In The Devil’s Castle, Susanne Paola Antonetta weaves a haunting narrative that confronts the darkest chapters of psychiatric history while offering a bold vision for the future of mental health care.

Robert E. May

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

Browsers is pleased to welcome Olympia writer Robert E. May on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to speak about his new book, Debunking the Yule Log Myth: The Disturbing History of a Plantation Legend. Kirkus Reviews praises the book as “a thoughtful antidote to white Southern propaganda.”

Abby E. Murray in Conversation with Lauren Kay Johnson

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Saturday, November 8 at 4:00 PM for a discussion between authors Abby E. Murray and Lauren Kay Johnson. Both will read some of their work and we will have copies of their books available.

Grief, Grit and the Gits: Music Memoirs with Melissa Meszaros and Steve Moriarty

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.

We will host a joint author event featuring two memoirs that speak to the deep cultural and emotional legacy of Pacific Northwest music. Join authors Melissa Meszaros (Song Over The Bones) and Steve Moriarty (Mia Zapata & The Gits) for an intimate conversation about survival, legacy, and the enduring power of music.

Polson Museum —Hoquiam

Aaron Goings lecture and book signing

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor native Aaron Goings’ treatise on the history of radicalism among Grays Harbor’s lumber workers has just been released by the University of Washington Press. In Red Harbor, Goings resurrects the forgotten history of lumber workers in a bastion of labor radicalism, examining the conflict as workers faced down an alliance of employers, police, and anti-radicals, including the Ku Klux Klan. But he goes beyond these clashes to illuminate the vital roles of families, immigrants, and working-class women in the labor movement, revealing how people fought not only for labor rights but also for the good of their communities.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — First Edition

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Nov. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Nov. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. November’s read is Everything that Rises Must Converge by Flannery O’Connor.

Flights of Fancy Book Club

Nov. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6-7:30 at Harbor Books. November’s read will be This Fatal Kiss by Alicia Jansinska. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Bring Your Own Book (3rd Wednesday of every month)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Timberland Regional Library

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing James by Percival Everett. This month’s meeting is happening one week earlier than usual due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading 21 Lessons for the 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harris.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 11:00 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company located at 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing Be Not Far From Me by Mindy McGinnis. New members are always welcome! Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, Nov. 20 5 to 6:00 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This month’s meeting is happening one week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

November Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

November’s book is Small Rain by Garth Greenwell. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This is a searching, sweeping novel set at the furthest edges of human experience, where the forces that give life value — art, memory, poetry, music, care — are thrown into sharp relief.

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! This week’s theme is dinosaurs. Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Oct. 31

10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Nov. 1

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Nov. 5

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Nov. 5

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Oct. 31

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble — Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Melissa Meszaros and Steve Moriarty