Elma City Council announces 2026 lodging tax award recipients

During the Elma City Council meeting held on Jan. 20, the council approved the 2026 lodging tax agreements that collectively totaled $127,000. These agreements are with the Elma Chamber of Commerce, Veterans Parade, Grays Harbor Mounted Posse, and city of Elma. The breakdown by application category is $46,000 for capital funding, $25,500 for marketing funding and $55,500 event funding.

The Grays Harbor Mounted Posse and Veterans Parade received their requested amount of $6,000 and $1,700, respectively. The Elma Chamber of Commerce requested $151,900 and received $68,300.

The finance committee reviewed the proposals before bringing their recommendation to the full council for their approval. Prior to the council approving the agreements, Councilor Mike Cooper offered several comments.

“If you get alarmed by not seeing a grant going to Little League, Little League did not apply for a grant this year,” Cooper said. “The public works lodging tax award of $40,000 that we awarded to do work on the park, that’s to do restroom upgrades on the park.” Also included in this $40,000 are bleacher upgrades.

The mayor’s lodging tax award of $6,000 will fund purchase of banners to advertise upcoming events. At this time, $88,000 remains in the lodging tax budget.