Elma Building Center announces name change, enhancements

Elma’s Bayview Building Materials has officially changed its name to Elma Building Center as part of a new chapter in its growth.

The name change was made to avoid confusion with a similarly named store in Olympia, and reflects the branch’s commitment to celebrating the Elma community it serves.

Since 1964, Bayview Building Materials has been a cornerstone of the Elma community, providing quality products and exceptional customer service. As part of TAL Building Centers, a family-owned company with 30 building material centers across the Pacific Northwest, Elma Building Center has grown to become the area’s go-to destination for contractors, DIYers, and homeowners. With this new identity, the store is reaffirming its commitment to the Elma community and to helping people build better lives and spaces.

“Our new name reflects our deep connection to the Elma community, and we’re excited to showcase our newly enhanced store,” said Brian Christensen, branch manager of Elma Building Center. “With an expanded range of products, a dedicated garden center, and our recent major store reset, we are more than ready to serve our customers, both big and small, with an exceptional selection and outstanding service.”

Over the last few months, the Elma Building Center team has refreshed the store from top to bottom. Shoppers will now find a wider selection across every hardware category. The store is also now the area’s destination for Stihl outdoor power equipment, and later this fall it will unveil a brand-new Design Center with windows, doors, decking, and cabinets to inspire customers with their projects.

“We are excited to offer our customers not just products, but a full-service experience, from expert advice to a welcoming atmosphere where they can explore, design, and make their building and renovation ideas come to life,” added Christensen. “Our mission remains the same: to help build better communities by providing great products and exceptional customer service.”

Customer Appreciation Day

To celebrate the new name and all the updates, Elma Building Center will host a Customer Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers can enjoy free lunch, vendor displays, prizes, and special discounts while exploring the refreshed store.

For more information about Elma Building Center or to explore the newly revamped store, visit elmabuildingcenter.com or stop by at 620 E. Young St., Elma.