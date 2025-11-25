Driver almost runs into Hoquiam River, cited for hit and run

On Monday night at 6:38 p.m., Hoquiam police officers responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near the Humdinger drive-in.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser at rest on the retaining rocks at the river’s edge, about two feet from the water line. Luckily, the tide was half way out (low tide 10:15 p.m.). The vehicle was occupied by an 81-year-old Hoquiam woman and her dog.

Hoquiam Fire Department personnel responded to safely extricate the woman and her dog from the vehicle. Neither the driver nor the dog were injured.

Investigation revealed the driver was driving northeast on 5th Street and did not stop at the stop light at Levee Street, nor did she turn on Levee Street, stating she could not see out the window.

During the course of the investigation, a witness contacted police and advised the vehicle had struck a car hauler type trailer in the 500 block of 5th Street prior to going off the roadway three blocks later.

The driver displayed no signs of intoxication however she was issued criminal citations for driving with a suspended driver’s drivers license and hit and run, as well as multiple other infractions.