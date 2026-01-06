Double-dip to start the year

The Ocean Shores Convention Center is hosting two simultaneous events to get 2026 festivities started — Boutiques at the Beach Market and Urban Unglued Freaks at the Beach — the weekend of Jan. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Boutiques at the Beach is a fun daily friendly circus-themed market featuring more than 60 vendors of all varieties. Come in costume, or just come and clown around.

Urban Unglued Freaks at the Beach encourages visitors to come in costume or not, with vendors cosplaying fun freak show themed attire and decorating their spaces to transport you back to an old time freak show while you gaze at their oddities and wonders. This year promises to be the weirdest yet.