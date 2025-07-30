Dog-friendly activities to do in Grays Harbor County

This original content is produced by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and sponsored by Grays Harbor County Tourism. Read the original blog on the Discover Grays Harbor website.

Visiting Grays Harbor County with a four-legged friend in tow has never been easier or more fun.

Our coastal Washington gem has plenty of dog-friendly activities to offer. From outdoor adventures to pet-welcoming shops and patios, here are some tail-wagging favorites in the region:

Run free on the beaches

The North and South Beaches of the county all offer wide-open sandy beaches perfect for off-leash play.

Splash in the surf, dig in the sand, or enjoy a peaceful walk along the Pacific Ocean. Just bring a leash and waste bags for areas where leash rules may apply.

Pro tip: Dirty Dogs in Ocean Shores offers a self-wash service for dogs, providing a clean and relaxing environment. Utilize their self-serve wash stations which include wash tubs, shampoo, scrub brushes and towels or let the Dirty Dogs employees clean up your pup with professional and personalized care.

Hike dog-friendly trails

Grays Harbor is home to several scenic trails that welcome leashed dogs:

Lake Sylvia State Park (Montesano): Easy to moderate forested trails surround a peaceful lake. Leashed dogs are allowed throughout the park.

Johns River Wildlife Area (Westport): Quiet and lightly trafficked trails, great for birdwatching and sniff-filled strolls.

Weatherwax Trail (Ocean Shores): A short forest loop with beach access, perfect for a quick nature walk.

Westport Light State Park Trail (Westport): This wide, flat paved trail runs between the ocean and the historic Grays Harbor Lighthouse.

Wynoochee Falls Trail (north of Montesano): A little farther out, but 100% worth the drive. The short hike to the falls is pet-friendly and scenic, especially in spring and summer. Take a dip in the wading pool and cool off on a hot day!

Friends Landing (Montesano): A family-friendly walking loop along the Chehalis River with picnic shelters, restrooms, and river access.

Make sure to bring water for both you and your pup, clean up after your dog and yourself, and be mindful of wildlife and other hikers.

Explore pet-friendly shops

Many local retailers allow dogs inside or offer dog-friendly patios and water bowls. Some great stops include:

Marshall’s Garden & Pet (Aberdeen): A locally owned shop in downtown Aberdeen selling a wide range of pet products for both dogs and exotic pets.

Seabrook Town Center: Most shops are dog-friendly, and the whole town is designed with walkability in mind. Be sure to pop into The Salty Dog featuring a full range of fun and functional products for playing, eating, sleeping, and wearing.

Petsense (Aberdeen): Pick up all the pet essentials before beginning your fun filled doggy getaway.

Dine with your dog

Plenty of cafes and eateries offer outdoor seating where your furry friend is welcome. Some dog-friendly dining options include:

Aloha Alabama BBQ (Westport): Covered outdoor seating where dogs can relax while you enjoy smoked meats and coastal views.

Red Cedar (Hoquiam): Grab a beverage and a bite to eat before heading outside to the large fenced-in outdoor garden to relax in.

Frontager’s Pizza Co. (Seabrook): Dog-friendly patio and plenty of grassy spots nearby for lounging.

Ocean Beach Roasters & Bistro (Ocean Shores): Great coffee and a laid-back outdoor area.

Mount Olympus Brewing Co. (Aberdeen): Fur babies are more than welcome to come and hang out on their front or back patio

Steam Donkey Brewing Co. (Aberdeen): Bring your furry friend on their outdoor patio or inside and catch a sports game. Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from the Finch & Bull food truck parked outside.

Stay the night with your pup

Need a place to stay? Many local lodging options are pet-friendly:

Chateau Westport: Chateau Westport is dog-friendly and allows two dogs of any size with a pet fee. Take advantage of the direct beach access for casual strolls along the Pacific Coast.

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort (Ocean Shores): Oyhut Bay offers a variety of pet-friendly cottages that welcome dogs of any size (usually for a small fee), with some restrictions like no furniture access and bringing your own pet bedding and toys.

Seabrook Vacation Rentals (Pacific Beach): Roughly 80% of Seabrook’s homes allow pets and even provide dog beds and treats. Stroll the Town Center and head to the beach for the ultimate beach getaway.

Stay Beyond Inn & Suites (Elma): Is a dog-friendly hotel that allows two dogs of any size for an additional fee.