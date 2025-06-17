Decommissioning of Aberdeen traffic signals moves to next stage

As of yesterday, the traffic signals at five intersections in Aberdeen were set to flash and new stop signs were uncovered at the following intersections:

W Market St. and K St. — 2-Way Stop

E Market St. and I St. — 2-Way Stop

E Market St. and H St. — All Way Stop

E Market St. and G St. — All Way Stop

E 1st St. and N F St. — All Way Stop

In December 2024, the city finalized a study to reevaluate the necessity of traffic lights at eight intersections on Market Street and 1st Street, respectively, in part to determine the replacement needs of aging and failing infrastructure. In March, informational signs were placed at the intersections under review.

It has been determined that five intersections no longer need signalized control and will transition to either a two-way stop control or an all-way stop control.

This change is expected to result in significant cost savings for the city, with reductions in both maintenance and energy consumption. By removing the signals, Aberdeen will save on upkeep costs, electricity for the signal lights, and replacement of outdated equipment.

The signals will be covered in September, and then removed at a later date.