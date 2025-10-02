Debris piles to be burned within Olympic National Park

The Olympic Interagency Fire Management Team has begun to burn debris piles within Olympic National Park.

Burning debris creates defensible space around important infrastructure, decreases the risk of wildfire impacts and is considered the most convenient and cost-effective method of disposal, the Park Service said.

The burning will be scheduled during safe weather windows and is expected to conclude by November, the Park Service said.

The debris piles are located in the Hurricane, Elwha, Sol Duc, Mora, Hoh, Kalaloch and Quinault administrative areas of the park.

Smoke may be visible from nearby trails and roadways while the burns are in progress.

Fire crews will remain on scene to manage the burns until the fires are out.