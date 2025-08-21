Crews preparing for increased fire behavior as temps rise

The Bear Gulch Fire north of Lake Cushman in the Olympic National Forest was somewhat checked with the recent rains, but is still large at 8,373 acres and is only 7% contained.

On Tuesday, air resources flew Unmanned Aircraft Systems to check the Mt. Rose and No Name Creek areas, reporting minimal heat near the fire perimeter. The communications unit installed a new repeater on Henderson Ridge to improve radio coverage on the North side of the fire.

Crews progressed on an indirect fire line along roads 24 and 2419, and roads along the South Fork of the Skokomish River. Crews mopped up around the north side of Lake Cushman, cooling and securing the fire’s edge and cleaning up debris around structures.

On Wednesday, consistent with a full suppression strategy, two hand crews and medical personnel were flown into the Black and White lakes area via helicopter. These crews will spend several days clearing vegetation and wrapping backcountry infrastructure in the Seven Stream and North Fork of the Skokomish area.

Elsewhere on the fire, crews will maintain sprinkler systems around structures in the Copper Creek residential area and secure containment lines on the North side of Lake Cushman.

Wednesday’s fire behavior included scattered areas of smoldering/creeping in heavy, sheltered fuels. Scattered deep duff (organic material) areas will continue to smolder under timber canopies with the potential for minor areas of surface spread with a breeze and sunshine. Open flame may be observed in heavy fuel concentrations and downed logs. The primary fire spread mechanism will be rollout and falling, hot trees.

Morning haze from smoke is expected, with low clouds also likely during morning hours. Lifting and scattering of both haze and clouds are expected throughout the morning hours, giving way to improved visibility and partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Warming and drying continues through the remainder of the week, reaching a peak this weekend.

The southern half of the lake is open to recreation. The north half of the lake is closed to support the Bear Gulch suppression and evacuation efforts.

All campfires are prohibited in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. All outdoor burning is prohibited in Mason County.

Olympic National Forest Closures: There are many road, trail, and campground closures in the southeast portion of the Forest. There are extensive closures on the southeast corner of Olympic National Park.

Homes in the area near Dry Creek Trail are in a Level 3 “GO” evacuation. This includes the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman. The area south of Dry Creek has a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice.