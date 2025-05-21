Crabber sentenced for illegal transport of crab from Alaska to Washington

A Kodiak commercial fisherman was sentenced to one year in federal prison last week for orchestrating an illegal scheme to transport and sell thousands of pounds of live crab from Alaska to Washington, including crab infected with a fatal parasitic crustacean disease.

Corey Potter pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to two felony counts of violating the Lacey Act, a federal conservation law that prohibits the trafficking of illegally harvested wildlife. In addition to prison time, Potter will serve two years of supervised release, during which he is banned from participating in commercial fishing operations worldwide.

The charges stem from Potter’s operation of two crab catcher vessels in Southeast Alaska during the 2024 crab season. Potter directed his co-defendants — his son Kyle Potter and boat captain Justin Welch — to harvest Tanner and golden king crab and bypass state reporting requirements by sailing the catch directly to Seattle for higher profits.

According to court documents, neither vessel reported their harvests on mandatory fish tickets or made landfall at an Alaska port. At the time of transport, one vessel, the F/V Arctic Dawn, carried more than 4,200 pounds of live Tanner crab, while the other, the F/V Gambler, held over 2,900 pounds of golden king crab. Some of the Tanner crab was infected with Bitter Crab Syndrome (BCS), a parasitic disease fatal to crabs and a significant threat to Alaska’s fisheries.

“Crabbing is a vital component of Alaska’s fishing industry. Mr. Potter blatantly disregarded state and federal fishing laws and ignored the concerns of other fisherman when he directed his two captains to execute the illegal transport, resulting in the reckless loss of over 5,000 pounds of crab,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “The laws protecting this industry help ensure Alaska’s fisheries are sustainable for years to come. My office will continue to work with state and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute federal criminal violations that jeopardize Alaska’s fisheries.”

Potter moved forward with the transport despite being warned by fellow fishermen about the risk of spreading BCS through the movement of live crab. By the end of the trip, 42% of the golden king crab died in transit. The infected Tanner crab was turned over to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and disposed of in a landfill.

Following a search warrant executed in March 2024, Welch informed the Potters of the investigation. Both Corey and Kyle Potter then deleted text messages discussing the illegal plan and their knowledge of the BCS risk before their phones were seized.

As part of his sentencing, the court highlighted Potter’s leadership role in the scheme and his failure to submit accurate reports to regulators.

“Alaska’s fisheries are a global model of sustainable, data-driven management, made possible by the dedication of honest fishermen, strong regulatory oversight, and a commitment to upholding fairness across the industry,” said Benjamin Cheeseman, assistant director, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, North Pacific Division. “This sentencing serves as a clear reminder that there are serious consequences for those who break the rules. We remain committed to holding violators accountable and safeguarding Alaska’s fisheries for future generations.”

Potter’s co-defendants also received significant penalties for their roles. Kyle Potter was sentenced in July 2024 to five years’ probation, a $20,000 fine, and a five-year commercial fishing ban. Welch received three years’ probation and a $10,000 fine in June 2024.