Crab season opening delayed until at least Dec. 30

Dungeness crab in the productive waters south of Klipsan Beach to the Columbia River were still not quite up to the 23% meat level required for the commercial season to open, according to Dec. 1 sampling.

This means the opening will be delayed until at least around the first of the year. The exact opening date will depend on results of Dec. 22 testing but will not occur before Dec. 30.

Tri-State policy representatives from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife agreed to open the commercial crab season south of Cape Falcon, Oregon to the OR/CA border on Dec. 16.

The commercial season rarely opens on its traditional Dec. 1 date.