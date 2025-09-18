County holds community flood meeting for North Beach area

Not all that long ago, Nike launched the “Bo Knows” ad campaign in which multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson takes up numerous sports and activities and proclaims, “Another day, another hobby.”

Well, in Grays Harbor County, to say “Scott Knows” would be an understatement as consultant Scott Boettcher of SBGH-Partners continues to take up project after critical project. Boettcher has been involved in numerous flooding and erosion initiatives and now has the residents of North Beach and Ocean City poised to take a major step in local self-governance.

Monday evening, Boettcher, along with Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines, County Administrator Sam Kim and County Clerk of the Board Wendy Chatham conducted a meeting at the Ocean Shores Outdoor Recreation Club just north of Hogans Corner.

The purpose for the meeting was to provide an update on efforts to alleviate congestion and increase the flow of Connor Creek and residential culverts, maintain coastal flood monitoring, and lay the groundwork for local residents to form their own drainage district.

Boettcher began the meeting by expressing gratitude to the volunteers in the region who have helped clear culverts, remove a downed bridge and notch beaver dams. He acknowledged the efforts of Luke Crooks, Randy Raymond, Vicki Hutton, Dana Totten, Stan Hutton, Gary Clarke and Stan Sturgeon.

“I was thinking this morning about all that we’ve accomplished in the last couple of years, I thought of the word gratitude,” Boettcher said. “Not to get too corny here but I think it is really pertinent because you’ll see that a lot has happened by a lot of people contributing their time.”

Boettcher then discussed the downed bridge in Connor Creek that was recently removed and described the efforts to remove the bridge that had been partially submerged for several years. Raines made it a point to thank the property owner for allowing the removal.

“I also have to thank the property owner because without him it would still be there. He agreed to allow those of you on the property,” Raines said. “We met with him out there at the property with (Washington Department of) Fish and Wildlife to make sure that we could get things taken care of. Scott worked with him ferociously and then asked me, ‘could you jump in,’ because we had a timeline, he wasn’t being as responsive as we needed him to be. Then he responded right away and those volunteer folks were able to go in there and get that taken care of.”

Boettcher brought up a second downed bridge known as Jane’s Bridge which is closer to Connor Creek’s outlet to the Pacific Ocean that also needs to be removed and replaced. He then gave an update on the notching of beaver dams and the recently renewed permit to do so issued by WDFW. Boettcher applauded Crooks’ efforts and thanked a local property owner, Jon Schleiger of Sea View Estates Community Club, for granting permission to access the creek to notch the dams.

The next topic of discussion involved ditches and culverts and the work of volunteers to clean out culverts along state Route 109.

“Last year, the (Washington State Department of Transportation) did a terrific job of cleaning out all the ditches,” Boettcher said. “When you have a driveway that abuts a state highway, the driveway and the culvert that’s underneath that driveway is your responsibility. This was to some people sort of a surprise point. … It’s our responsibility to keep them clean and clear. And if they have failed, then it’s our responsibility as property owners to replace them.”

According to Boettcher, a funding request was submitted to the Washington state Legislature for a proposed Ocean City drainage improvement project. That request was denied, however, Boettcher was undeterred and Seabrook engineers volunteered to design a solution to alleviate flooding in and around Roosevelt Avenue and convey excess water to Connor Creek. That collaboration could still lead to the allocation of some state funds to help pay for the project.

“The sales pitch to the Legislature is this is how community collaboration works and we have so many examples of that,” Kim said.

Raines added, “A lot of times when we go to the Legislature I’m often asked, especially by Rep. (Steve) Tharinger, what have you locally contributed, what skin in the game do you have? And from what you’ve seen, we have a lot.”

Boettcher then launched into a visual demonstration of coastal change over the past 40 years that shows the northern migration of Connor Creek and the erosion at the mouth of Grays Harbor that is adversely affecting Ocean Shores and Westport.

“It takes a long time for that (Connor Creek) water to drain out and that is why we’ve been so focused on removing these structures, because any time you have a king tide that comes in you can’t get that water out. We need that channel to be as clean and clear as possible,” Boettcher said.

The next subject involved the possibility of creating an Ocean City Drainage District. The wheels are already in motion with several steps already complete. Creating a drainage district would give local residents the ability to govern these flooding and water flow issues themselves as well as supply them with power and clout they do not have currently, including the ability to impose taxes, apply for grants and pay for personnel, equipment and improvements.

The Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners will need to hold a public hearing, and if that goes well, the BOCC would then have to authorize a ballot initiative for the formation of the drainage district. The proposed district would be voted on by property owners within the designated boundary. If the initiative passes, the BOCC would either appoint three commissioners or the district would elect them.

Boettcher said it would behoove the supporters of the drainage district idea to create an outreach and education campaign to get the word out about the benefits of forming such a district and, along with Raines, provided suggestions for helpful resources. Boettcher went on to discuss his optimism regarding the possibility of some federal grant money to address Elk Creek flooding.

The final topic of the meeting was preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 flood season and monitoring the rain gauges that have been installed in the area, along with the associated online mapping and graphing tools that are used to measure flood waters.

The assembled group gave Boettcher a robust round of applause and offered their gratitude and appreciation for his efforts.

“He’s who we need at the table for this, we’re very fortunate enough to have him. Scott is extremely creative,” Raines said. “While we fumbled around trying to get a contract, he worked for several months without pay. He knew the importance of the work. He knows how to bring people together.”

“Scott is indeed a rare resource to all of us here,” Kim added.

For Scott Boettcher, another day, another project.