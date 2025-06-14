Cosmopolis to Host Ribbon Cutting at Mill Creek Park June 22

Join the city of Cosmopolis for the Mill Creek Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sunday, June 22, from noon to 4 p.m., celebrating the grand opening of the newly refurbished tennis courts and gazebo area at Mill Creek Park.

Cosmopolis is thrilled to unveil these improvements at their beloved Mill Creek Park, while also joining the City of Aberdeen in celebrating World Music Day on June 21, according to a news release. Cosmopolis is excited to extend the festivities by hosting a Music in the Park event at Mill Creek on Sunday, June 22.

Mayor Linda Springer expressed her hope that this celebration becomes an annual tradition, with “Cosi” continuing to be a part of World Music Day each year in the beautiful setting of Mill Creek Park.

To mark the reopening, the event will feature live music from local performers Jonas Allen, Collin Gage and Shades of Gray. Attendees can purchase Lion’s Club burgers and hot dogs or bring their own picnic lunch.

The Mill Creek Park revitalization project has been a yearlong effort, supported by a $100,000 grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO). The RCO’s Grant Maintenance Program targets backlogs in maintenance at local parks, focusing on essential infrastructure repairs.

Once a scenic, well-loved park, Mill Creek had fallen into disrepair, becoming overgrown and a target for vandalism. For nearly two decades, the tennis courts sat unused — cracked, moss-covered, and surrounded by broken fencing and sagging netting.

Thanks to the RCO grant and the dedication of many partners, the tennis courts have now been fully restored. Upgrades also include a new roof on the gazebo, refurbished upper restrooms, repaired fencing, and fresh gravel along the main trails.

This revitalization effort was made possible by collaboration with Grays Harbor College’s Forestry Program, the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Program, Friends of Highland Parks, Parks of Cosmopolis volunteers, and local business Caskey Industrial Supplies. Dedicated community members like Marnie Schumacker and the Friends of Mill Creek continue to maintain the park with regular weeding and clean-up efforts.

Mill Creek Park holds a rich history, originally serving as a grist mill and flume site built in 1877. Today, it is a peaceful, accessible outdoor area at 517 C Street, at the corner of 5th and C Street. The park features a state-of-the-art dam with flood control gates, a fish ladder, and multiple weirs designed for salmon and steelhead migration. Visitors can enjoy picnic areas, walking trails, restrooms, information kiosk, and the newly improved tennis courts.

With lush greenery and vibrant blooms, the park is teeming with wildlife including squirrels, birds, ducks, and the occasional deer. There is still more work to be done, but the city is proud of this revitalization milestone.

Mayor Springer invites all community members to bring their friends and family, enjoy the music, and experience the new and improved Mill Creek Park this weekend.