Cobain’s childhood home dedicated as a historical landmark

Following more than five years of dedicated historical restoration led by Dani and Lee Bacon of The Music Project in downtown Aberdeen, the state of Washington Department of Historic Preservation unanimously voted to add the Kurt Cobain Childhood Home in Aberdeen, to the Historic Register as an official State Historic Landmark.

This home is where it all began, a place that shaped the early life of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, an artist whose vision and voice transformed music and culture around the world.

Starting July 26, special recognition markers will welcome visitors, fans, and music enthusiasts to honor his enduring legacy for generations to come.

“Preserving this home is about more than honoring a legacy,” stated The Music Project on its Facebook page. “It’s about protecting a place deeply connected to Kurt Cobain’s early life, a foundation for the artist who changed music forever and preserving the cultural roots of Grays Harbor that helped shape him.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. Their unwavering support, leadership, and dedication to preserving our local heritage. Their commitment to the importance of this history continues to inspire and guide what comes next at The Music Project.”