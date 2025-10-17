Coastal razor clam digs approved beginning Oct. 20

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches from Oct. 20 to 26.

“The first tide series of the season was a successful start with many diggers getting their limit of razor clams due to dry skies and low swell,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Hopefully this next tide series will provide more of the same.”

The Washington State Department of Health requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Final approval usually occurs about a week or less – sometimes two to three days – before the start of each digging series.

The following digs during later afternoon/evening (noon to midnight only) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

Oct. 20, Monday, 6:40 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 21, Tuesday, 7:13 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 22, Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 23, Thursday, 8:18 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 24, Friday, 8:53 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 25, Saturday, 9:31 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 26, Sunday, 10:15 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks – the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Diggers must have a valid 2025-2026 license. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. All diggers age 16 or older must have a fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

WDFW reminds beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers – a small sand-colored shorebird, by staying out of the dunes and posted areas along the sandy beach coastline. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give birds the space to live and thrive during the nesting period, especially along the southern end of Twin Harbors, known as Midway Beach, and north of Second Avenue in Ocean City to the north end of Copalis Beach and the north end of Long Beach.

Avoid leaving leftover food or trash on the beach and picnic areas, keep pets on a leash, stay out of dunes, and avoid areas marked with posted signs.

In fall the beaches still have a lot of soft sand built up, which can make beach driving hazardous. WDFW asks that diggers carefully drive on the uppermost part of the hard-packed sand near the high tide line to avoid crushing clam beds and buried female Dungeness crab. Be sure to obey the 25-mph speed limit and avoid parking on the beach approaches, which creates congestion leading on and off the beach.

Kalaloch beach off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast won’t be open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.