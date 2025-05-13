Closures of U.S. 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam start May 14

Daytime travelers who use the southbound Highway U.S. 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam are reminded to plan for a detour.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the 97-year-old bridge to all traffic.

Work schedule 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Wednesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 15 for inspections.

Monday, May 19 through Thursday, May 22 for repairs.

During each closure, the northbound Highway U.S. 101 Riverside Bridge will allow two-way travel. Travelers can expect congestion while the detour is in place.

Crews are returning to complete repairs on the span. A previous routine inspection discovered cracks in the aging steel beams underneath the driving surface. The work includes welding cracks and reinforcing the beams with steel plates.

The work requires daylight hours so crews can see in tight spaces beneath the bridge. Work is being performed when traffic volumes are lower to help minimize disruptions to travelers.