City of Aberdeen to hold ADA public workshop June 2

The city of Aberdeen is developing an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan for public right-of-way focusing on curb ramps, sidewalks, driveways, paved shared-use paths and pedestrian street crossings within city limits.

Aberdeen City Engineer Nick Bird announced the initiative at the May 14 city council meeting.

According to city officials, “The city of Aberdeen is committed to providing equal access to its public right-of-way facilities for all citizens including those with disabilities.”

Bird said via email, “We want to make sure the community is aware of our efforts. Feedback is important as it will help us prioritize our improvements or make us aware of a need on the off chance we missed it during our review.”

Recently, an ADA complaint prompted the city to take action on damaged sidewalks on a section of Market Street. That work, from I Street to L Street, began the week of May 10 and addresses ADA accessibility deficiencies throughout the corridor, bringing sidewalks up to current standards for safe and inclusive access.

The ADA public workshop is set for Monday, June 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen. If you cannot attend in person, there is an online option, which can be found at https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/607/ADA-Transition-plan

The city’s intended goals for the Workshop include:

Provide the public with the opportunity to identify barriers to accessibility and recommend improvements to the city’s public right-of-way.

Gather feedback to help the city prioritize when and where to remove existing ADA barriers.

Develop relationships with local organizations serving individuals with disabilities as identified by the ADA.

Who is invited?

Individuals with disabilities

Senior citizens

Individuals that encounter accessibility barriers such as parents/family members/friends of individuals with disabilities

Members of groups that provide services or transportation to individuals with disabilities

Individuals with experience and knowledge of ADA planning and requirements

Interested city of Aberdeen residents

The city of Aberdeen is also encouraging residents to participate in a 12-question online survey to help identify physical barriers in the city’s public right-of-way, or other barriers to city services, programs, and activities, which will be open until June 15. The survey can be accessed by scanning the QR code.

If you have questions or would like to request an accommodation to participate, please contact ADA/504 Coordinator, Dani Smith, via email at adacoordinator@aberdeenwa.gov or by phone at 360-537-3207 (TTY: 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388).