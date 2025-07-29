City councils pass ordinances, proclamations at recent meetings

Aberdeen

Authorized Mayor Douglas Orr to sign the revised lease agreement with MB Investments Grays Harbor, LLC for warehouse space at 2100 Port Industrial Road at a new monthly rate of $4,832.

Approved $1.2 million for the purchase of a new fire engine from Hughes Fire Equipment/Pierce Manufacturing.

Voted to award the timber sale to Merrill & Ring Forest Products LLC for $1.5 million.

Authorized the Mayor to sign the contract with Civics Plus for the purchase of the See, Click, Fix and Mass Notification programs.

Voted to release up to $1 million of previously dedicated North Shore Levee reserve funds for the reimbursement of funds formerly spent on the parcels and to allow the properties to be rented until construction and/or sold outright.

Authorized the Public Works Department to use stormwater reserves to purchase a replacement pump for the Arthur Street pump station not to exceed a budget of $40,000.

Authorized the Mayor to sign the contract with AMERESCO for the Library Remodel project.

Elma

Passed a resolution expressing “abundant thanks and appreciation to City Attorney Daniel O. Glenn for his many years of service to the City of Elma and its citizens. … Over his 48 years of service to the city Dan represented and guided the City of Elma through good times and bad times. His advice came not only from his perspective as a knowledgeable and experienced attorney, but also from the perspective of a home-grown Grays Harbor resident. Dan was extremely proud of his Satsop roots, and as such earned the moniker ‘The Sage of Satsop’ from his colleagues.”

Voted to approve the Park Use Policy.

Approved the WSDOT striping agreement for the city of Elma.

Awarded the library painting contract to Molecular Inc., not to exceed the amount of $15,124.

Awarded the City Hall exterior painting and metal roof coating project to A2Z Painting, not to exceed the amount of $22,940.

Authorized mural proposal from Dusti Laine Co. dba Porter House Construction to paint the city of Elma logo on the east side of City Hall for $3,000, to be completed after the exterior painting project.

Hoquiam

The Hoquiam Hero award was presented to Ellie Winkelman.

Ocean Shores

Proclaimed Aug. 5 National Night Out.

Proclaimed Aug, 1-3 Pride Weekend.

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission, two vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, one vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and one vacancy on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Held first reading and lengthy discussion, which included public and city council comment, regarding an amendment to the city’s sign code regarding temporary signs, specifically temporary signs placed in the right-of-way shall not be located immediately in front of private property without the property owner’s consent.

Authorized the sale, use, and transfer of credits generated through the Weatherwax Wetlands Mitigation Bank.

Authorized the hiring of a hire of a part-time janitorial employee. Following the end of a 25-year agreement between Washington State Parks and the city of Ocean Shores, the responsibility for maintaining the Chance a la Mer beach approach restrooms has been returned to the city.

Authorized the recovery purchase of Wetland Mitigation Credits originally sold for the airport obstruction removal project.

City Planner Marshall Read led a comprehensive discussion about wetlands mitigation with regard to a proposed firebreak.