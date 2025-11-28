City Council meeting round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

Nov. 26 meeting cancelled

Cosmopolis

https://cosmopolis-wa.municodemeetings.com/

Held a Public Hearing on the Final 2026 budget. Adoption of the budget (second reading of this ordinance) is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2025.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

Nov. 17

Approved the change order #3 and Pay App #1812-6 Christensen Inc., $364,510.15

Approved Younglove & Coker compensation

Approved Hofstad-public defense compensation

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 meetings have been cancelled

7 p.m. at City Hall

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6: 30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Held public hearing of preliminary 2026 budget

Ord. 897 first reading of 2025 Budget Amendment #2

Ord. 898 first reading of 2026 budget

Approved Stella-Jones pole bid for $51,453.89

Ord. 896 Property Tax Levy for 2026 was approved with a motion to withdraw the increase.

Discussion items included change of government, South 3rd street project, 2026 preliminary 2026 budget, and updating the Comp plan to add zoning.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 25

Ord. 1674 second reading of Ad Valorem Tax Levy and approved.

Ord. 1675 second reading of amending Ord. 1598, authorizing a change of certain rates of taxation, and approved.

Ord. 1676 second reading of 2026 budget and approved.

Resolution 1676 repealing Resolution 1006 EMS Rate approved.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Held a public hearing on the 2026 preliminary budget. The applicants for the municipal court judge position were interviewed, and following an executive session, the council said they would announce their decision at the next council meeting.

Other new business items discussed included the Fire District request to vacate the alley and re-zone and continued discussion on the 2026 preliminary budget.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Announced two vacancies on the Planning Commission.

Held a public hearing to receive comments for or against 2025-2026 Revenues and 2026 Property Taxes.

Approved the HyperFiber/RippleFiber Telecommunications Franchise Agreement.

Held first readings of an ordinance to amend 2025-2026 Budget Ordinance, and an ordinance to fix the amount of Ad Valorem Property Tax Levy Necessary for Fiscal Year 2026, and voted to approve both.

Voted to accept a $30,000 Grays Harbor Community Foundation Grant Award for North Bay Park upgrades.

Approved the purchase of Granicus Software for short-term rental monitoring and enforcement for $24,855.80.

Voted to award $827,750 in LTAC grant money to:

Ocean Shores Convention Center $698,500

Beachcombers Heritage $8,500

Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival $10,000

Grays Harbor Youth Athletics $10,000

Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor No. 2 $1,500 of requested $4,500

North Beach Independent Media $25,000

North Beach Community TV $20,000

Coastal Interpretive Center $45,000 of requested $98,921

North Beach Artist Guild $4,200 of requested $12,500

Ocean Shores Food Bank “Corgi’s on the Beach” $5,050

Other Requests $129,250

Not awarded: Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor No. 1 $30,000; Ocean Shores Hospitality Collaborative $150,000; Ocean Shores Marketing Coalition $245,019.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Nov. 20 meeting

Held public hearings for the 2026 Preliminary Budget and proposed adoption of the City’s water programs.

Voted to adopt the 2025 Water System Plan, the Water Use Efficiency Program, the Water Shortage Plan and the Cross-Connection Control Program.

Declared two Eastern Jordan fire hydrants as surplus.

Nov. 24 meeting

Held public hearings for the 2026 Final Budget and 2026 Tax Levy.