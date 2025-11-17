Centralia man faces homicide charge after fatal crash

A 19-year-old Centralia man is facing possible felony charges after a fatal crash on state Route 6 near Dryad on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Bryan L. Mauricio-Correa was checked out at Providence Centralia Hospital before being booked into the Lewis County Jail at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

He’s expected to face charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, felony hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol.

The identity of the male victim killed in the crash — including name, age and hometown — was being withheld by the state patrol pending notification of next of kin on Sunday night. The person was pronounced dead at Providence Centralia Hospital following the crash.

Mauricio-Correa was traveling westbound on state Route 6 at mile marker 34 at about 5:39 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. The vehicle he was driving, a 2001 Acura sedan, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Omar Barojas-Medina, 22, of Poulsbo.

Barojas-Medina was injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital. Two of his passengers were also injured. Angel Bonilla Barojas, 32, was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital for treatment. Mynor G. Jeronimo-Matia, 24, of Bremerton, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Hospital. Barojas-Medina and Angel Bonilla Barojas were wearing seat belts. Jeronimo-Matia was not.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle was killed. Both vehicles were totaled.

The crash remains under investigation.