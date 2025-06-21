Celebrate the Grays Harbor College Class of 2025 on Friday

On Friday, June 27, Grays Harbor College will award 391 degrees and certificates at the College’s 94th Commencement Ceremony.

Grays Harbor College’s graduating class of 2025 will earn 173 Associate in Arts – Direct Transfer Agreements, 74 High School Completions/GEDs, 37 Associate in Science – Direct Transfer Agreements, 33 Associate in Applied Science degrees, 28 Certificates, 24 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees, 12 Associate in Technology degrees and 10 Associate in Science degrees.

“Commencement is the highlight of a season filled with celebration. Whether they’re transferring on, heading into the workforce, or achieving a long-held goal, all of our graduates and their support systems have a story worth celebrating,” said Grays Harbor College President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “We’re so proud of the Class of 2025 and invite our community to join us in honoring them at this year’s Commencement Ceremony.”

Grays Harbor College’s 2025 Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Stewart Field (800 Willard St. in Aberdeen). Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; all are welcome and there is no admission fee. More information about the ceremony is available at ghc.edu/graduation.