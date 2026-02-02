Cannabis caper in Raymond ends with chase, no charges

It’s like a scene from a TV show: A man fleeing down a dark riverside trail weighed down by big garbage bags stuffed with discarded marijuana, a vigilante in hot pursuit.

The case of the alleged marijuana bandit unfolded at the Port of Willapa Harbor on Dec. 30 at 7:16 p.m. Just-released details about the odd incident say it started with a 911 call about an active burglary in progress at a recreational marijuana-processing facility at 1725 Ocean Ave. in Raymond.

According to radio traffic, after officers were dispatched, a suspect ran down the Willapa Hills Trail toward Pedigree Catamarans lugging “garbage bags of marijuana.” The 911 caller told dispatchers he was “chasing the man.”

The suspect was tackled by the caller — a port worker — in a field/parking area on the catamaran property and “placed under arrest.” Officers arrived moments later and detained the man, and set about figuring out what had taken place.

Details are depicted in the incident’s police report, which names the suspect as Bryan N. Damon.

“I detained Damon and placed him in the back of my patrol car,” Officer Rikki Changala said in the report. “[Sgt.] Gonzalez spoke with the [reporting party] who is a main contact for the Port of Willapa. Sgt. Gonzalez advised that [they] stated they have had problems in the past with Damon where he has broken their fence to get garbage bags from within the fenced area of the property. This time, Damon was in the dumpster behind the fence.”

According to the police report, Damon was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with Changala.

“Damon admitted to being in the dumpster and stated that he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to take things from the dumpster because they were garbage,” Changala said in the report. “When I asked about breaking into the fenced area, he stated that the dumpster is not in a fenced area and that it was just in that alleyway.”

“Officer Byrd followed [the port worker] to the Port where the incident occurred and confirmed the dumpster is not locked behind a gate but had approximately 20 large black [bags] filled with marijuana,” Changala added.

Damon was released after Changala searched his backpack that he had with him when he was apprehended. Officers also searched the area for the missing bags of marijuana.

He was issued a no-trespass order to stay away from the port. After all the excitement, the report does not indicate charges were filed, or how it happens that so much tempting marijuana is left sitting outside.