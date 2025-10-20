Camper trailer catches fire at Ocean City State Park

At 9:58 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched along with Grays Harbor Fire District 7 to reports of a camping trailer on fire at Ocean City State Park with possible occupancy.

The owner of the trailer was on scene when OSFD arrived with Engine 71 and stated that the trailer was unoccupied. OSFD and Fire District 7 performed fire suppression and were able to get quick control over the fire. OSFD then turned over the scene to Fire District 7 in order to respond to a call for medical aid in Ocean Shores.

There were no injuries reported.

OSFD extends appreciation to the Ocean Shores Police Department and Grays Harbor Communications for their efforts during this event.