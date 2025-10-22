Calendar of events

Find some (non-Halloween related) things to do in and around Grays Harbor

Mush-tacular Fun with Fungi at Lake Sylvia

Mushroom enthusiasts are invited to a Mush-tacular Fun with Fungi event Sunday, Oct. 26 at Lake Sylvia State Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with the FunGals Barb and Tina.

Billed as Mushrooms 101, this free fungi event is part of the Washington State Interpretive Series.

The event is presented by Barb Smith with the Shores and Spores Mycological Society based in Grays Harbor, and Tina Fox from the Kitsap Peninsula Mycological Society.

They will answer your questions and guide you through the world of fall mushrooms. In this engaging workshop, you’ll learn how to identify the tastiest fall mushrooms, essential foraging tips, and even some delicious fungi recipes to try at home.

If you’re fascinated by fungi or a curious newcomer, this event is perfect for you.

Bring the kids — they will have some tricks and some Halloween treats on this fungi-filled adventure.

This is an outdoor event at the Legacy Pavilion at Lake Sylvia.

Harbor Havoc: Tattoo Takedown

A one-of-a-kind event that brings together two worlds — live tattooing and live pro wrestling — is happening in Ocean Shores.

This isn’t just another show; it’s Harbor Havoc: Tattoo Takedown, and it all goes down Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

From 11 a.m. to late into the night, experience non-stop action: live tattooing, vendors, food, amateur wrestling in the afternoon, and the Harbor Havoc’s main card at 7 p.m., where rivalries, championships and legacies will collide.

Tattoo artists will have 10-plus booths set up throughout The Ocean Shores Convention Center, with live tattooing all day long.

Spaghetti dinner and craft fair

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church will host a spaghetti dinner and craft fair from 5 to 7 p.m. The funds raised will go towards purchasing supplies for those in need.

The dinner menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a beverage, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Congregation members are creating and donating crafts for the event. Tickets can be bought at the church office or at the door on the day of the event. Attending the craft fair is free of charge. For more details, go to www.aberdeenpres.org.

The church is located at 420 N Broadway, Aberdeen.