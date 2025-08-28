Calendar of events

Aug. 30 — 79th Annual Seafood Festival and Craft Show — Westport docks

A family feast with fresh fish, oysters and more. Live music and local crafts. Info: 360-268-0991.

Aug. 30 — Corvettes at the Marina — Westport

Corvettes of Grays Harbor invites you to bring your Corvette to the marina. Info: 360 589-1716.

Aug. 30 — Junk Queens Flea Market — Westport

The Junk Queens are presenting a flea market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 — Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday

Loud. That’s what you can expect from Hoquiams’ Loggers Playday at Olympic Stadium. Chainsaws and fireworks will ring out when the competition gets underway at 6 p.m. Competitions include the ax throw, log chopping, ma and pa bucking, choker setting, speed climb, power saw, tree topping, double bucking, spring board chop, obstacle pole, and the really loud and fast hot saw competition.

The city name, Hoquiam, means “hungry for wood” and logging has been an important industry in the area since the 1850s. The day kicks off with a Loggers’ Breakfast before the parade begins showcasing some of the largest log trucks in the area. Local talent also cheer and march through the downtown streets of Hoquiam alongside vendors of all kinds. After the parade, the iconic evening show begins at the historic Olympic Stadium.

This show plays homage to the history and skills of the logging community and attracts lumberjacks and loggers from across the area to showcase their skills in mind-blowing competitions, including the famed race over floating logs to try to keep their balance. The day-long spectacle is truly a must-see event for a glimpse into Pacific Northwest culture and history.