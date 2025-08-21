Calendar of events

Seaport Slamfest features wrestling, Battle of the Bands

Rogue Wrestling Attraction’s Seaport Slamfest taking place all day Saturday at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.

Seaport Slamfest is a first-of-its-kind festival. Gates open at 11 a.m. with food, vendors and live music, as bands compete in a bracket-style Battle of the Bands at noon. Then at 8 p.m., Rogue Wrestling Attractions presents four action-packed pro wrestling matches, including:

“Pretty Boy” Troy Prescott vs. Luis Dellamorte – Champion vs. Champion

Fatal 5-Way #1 Contender’s Match for the Cascade Chaos Championship

Christopher Ryseck vs. Mario Defederici – Career on the line

Main Event: Draven Vargas vs. Big Nasty Logan – Winner earns a shot at the Harbor Havoc Championship

This historic event brings together music, food, and pro wrestling talent in one unforgettable day on the Harbor.

Grays Harbor Raceway revs up on Saturday

Grays Harbor Raceway features a Super Stock $1,000 on Saturday at the track in Elma.

Other race categories will be Modifieds, 360 Sprint Cars and Hornets.

The “Great Bike Giveaway” will give every kid 14 and under a raffle ticket when they enter the main grandstands or sign in at the pit gate. All the bikes and scooters will be numbered and have a corresponding numbered bag attached to it. Each child will put their ticket into the bag of the bike they would like to win. Winning ticket numbers will be called during intermissions.

Ocean Shores Municipal Airport open house

The airport opens up for visitors on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get ready for an unforgettable day ﬁlled with excitement and adventure at the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport. Watch spectacular demonstrations by model airplanes. Enjoy a variety of classic cars on display.

Immerse yourself in the rich history of the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport and discover its fascinating journey.

Aug. 23-24 — 63rd Annual Driftwood and Glass Float Hunt — Grayland

Vendors, music, food, driftwood exhibits, competition and prizes. Info: 360-743-0556.

Aug. 29-31 — AAOS Arts & Crafts Festival

This annual event at the Ocean Shores Convention Center is Western Washington’s largest arts and crafts fair. Dozens of artists and craftspeople will be showcasing their handmade items including oil paintings, fine art photography, jewelry, wood crafts, CBD products, organic soaps, home/garden decor and more. There will also be outdoor wine and beer gardens and live music.

Aug. 30 — 79th Annual Seafood Festival and Craft Show — Westport docks

A family feast with fresh fish, oysters and more. Live music and local crafts. Info: 360-268-0991.

Aug. 30 — Corvettes at the Marina — Westport

Corvettes of Grays Harbor invites you to bring your Corvette to the marina. Info: 360 589-1716.

Aug. 30 — Junk Queens Flea Market — Westport

The Junk Queens are presenting a flea market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 — Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday

Loud. That’s what you can expect from Hoquiams’ Loggers Playday at Olympic Stadium. Chainsaws and fireworks will ring out when the competition gets underway at 6 p.m. Competitions include the ax throw, log chopping, ma and pa bucking, choker setting, speed climb, power saw, tree topping, double bucking, spring board chop, obstacle pole, and the really loud and fast hot saw competition. The city name, Hoquiam, means “hungry for wood” and logging has been an important industry in the area since the 1850s. The day kicks off with a Loggers’ Breakfast before the parade begins showcasing some of the largest log trucks in the area. Local talent also cheer and march through the downtown streets of Hoquiam alongside vendors of all kinds. After the parade, the iconic evening show begins at the historic Olympic Stadium. This show plays homage to the history and skills of the logging community and attracts lumberjacks and loggers from across the area to showcase their skills in mind-blowing competitions, including the famed race over floating logs to try to keep their balance. The day-long spectacle is truly a must-see event for a glimpse into Pacific Northwest culture and history.

Seafood Festival

Corvettes at the Marina